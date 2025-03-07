Winter Storm Warning issued March 7 at 1:48AM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Light snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Upper Green River Basin,
and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .