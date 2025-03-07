Winter Storm Warning issued March 7 at 1:48AM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Light snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Upper Green River Basin,

and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .