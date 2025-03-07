Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 1:48AM MST until March 7 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Light Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .