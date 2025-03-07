Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 2:47AM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, gradually diminishing this morning. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM this morning.
* IMPACTS…Slippery road conditions and areas of reduced visibility
will remain possible this morning.
Slow down and use caution if traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.