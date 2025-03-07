Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 2:47AM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Slippery road conditions and areas of reduced visibility will remain possible this morning. Slow down and use caution if traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

* WHAT…Snow, gradually diminishing this morning. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.