Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 2:47AM MST until March 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 10:12 AM
Published 2:47 AM

* WHAT…Snow, gradually diminishing this morning. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM this morning.

* IMPACTS…Slippery road conditions and areas of reduced visibility
will remain possible this morning.
Slow down and use caution if traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

