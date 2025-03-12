Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 1:03PM MDT until March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Bear River Range.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.