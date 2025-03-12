Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 1:03PM MDT until March 13 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected for elevations above 7000 ft. Total snow
accumulations between 4 and 12 inches. 12 to 20 inches across the
highest terrain of the Big Lost Highlands. Winds gusting as high
as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.