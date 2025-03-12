Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 1:03PM MDT until March 13 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected for elevations above 7000 ft. Total snow

accumulations between 4 and 12 inches. 12 to 20 inches across the

highest terrain of the Big Lost Highlands. Winds gusting as high

as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,

and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.