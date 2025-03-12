Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 1:03PM MDT until March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected for elevations above 6000 ft. Total snow
accumulations between 2 and 6 inches, locally higher across the
highest terrain. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,
Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern
Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

