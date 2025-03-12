Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 1:19AM MDT until March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact travel over Teton and Togwotee Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .