Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 1:19AM MDT until March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact travel over Salt Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .