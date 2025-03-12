Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 1:19AM MDT until March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12

inches in southwestern Yellowstone Park; 4 to 8 inches for most of

the Park; 3 to 5 inches around Mammoth. Winds gusting as high as

40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. People should exercise

caution if traveling into the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .