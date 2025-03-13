Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 4:11PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

HAZARDS…A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH

which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT…At 411 PM MDT, a band of heavy snow was along

a line extending from near Red Canyon to near Oregon Buttes and

moving east at 15 MPH.

THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR…

Red Canyon around 415 PM MDT.

SAFETY INFO…

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of

heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads

may lead to accidents.

A rapid drop in temperature may cause black ice to form on roadways.

Black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may appear only

wet. Please use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses

and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid

braking suddenly.