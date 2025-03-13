Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 3:16AM MDT until March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Bear River Range.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.