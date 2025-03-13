Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 1:10PM MDT until March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow for elevations above 6000 ft. Additional snow

accumulations up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,

Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern

Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.