Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 1:10PM MDT until March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow for elevations above 6000 ft. Additional snow
accumulations up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,
Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern
Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.