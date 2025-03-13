Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 12:46PM MDT until March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact travel over Teton and Togwotee Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .