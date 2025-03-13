Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 12:46PM MDT until March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches

for the southwestern portion of the park. The remainder of the

park can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. People should exercise

caution if traveling into the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .