Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 3:10AM MDT until March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact travel over Salt Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .