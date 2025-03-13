Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 3:10AM MDT until March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 15
inches in southwestern Yellowstone Park; 4 to 8 inches for most of
the Park; 2 to 5 inches around Mammoth. Winds gusting as high as
40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. People should exercise
caution if traveling into the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .