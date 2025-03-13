Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 3:16AM MDT until March 13 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow for elevations above 7000 ft. Additional snow

accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,

and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.