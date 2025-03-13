Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 3:16AM MDT until March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.