Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 3:16AM MDT until March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 10 inches

crossing Monida Pass. Heaviest accumulations will be above 6500

feet. Much lighter accumulations below 6500 feet. Winds gusting

as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening

commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.