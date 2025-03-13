Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 3:16AM MDT until March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected for elevations above 6000 ft. Total snow

accumulations up to 6 inches, locally higher across the highest

terrain. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,

Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern

Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon today to 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.