Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 3:27PM MDT until March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to four inches.
* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley and Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday
evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.