Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 3:27PM MDT until March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

March 13
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

