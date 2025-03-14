Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 1:30AM MDT until March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. People should exercise
caution if traveling into the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .