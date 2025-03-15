Special Weather Statement issued March 15 at 3:16PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 315 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Chubbuck, or near Pocatello, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Pocatello, Chubbuck,

Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, and American Falls

Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.