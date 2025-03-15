Wind Advisory issued March 15 at 1:20PM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper
Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
There could be some blowing snow especially for higher elevations
up against the Snake River plain benches.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.