Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 1:20PM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and
13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.