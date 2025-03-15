Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 1:20PM MDT until March 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and
27 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.