Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 1:25PM MDT until March 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 8 to 12 inches with one to two feet above 7,000 feet. Winds

gusting 35 to 45 mph could lead to blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.