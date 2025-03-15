Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 4:02AM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 12 inches with 12 to 20 inches above 7,000 feet. Winds
gusting 35 to 45 mph could lead to blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.