Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 4:02AM MDT until March 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 8 to 12 inches with one to two feet above 7,000 feet. Winds

gusting 35 to 45 mph could lead to blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.