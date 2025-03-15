Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 11:11PM MDT until March 16 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 15 inches over
the Pitchstone Plateau of southwest Yellowstone and the
Tetons/Gros Ventres. Total accumulations 1 to 5 inches elsewhere
in Yellowstone. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph, strongest Sunday
afternoon.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Yellowstone National
Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult along mountain passes and
in the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.