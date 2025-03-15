Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 1:20PM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Wood River Foothills and Big Hole Mountains.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.