Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 1:25PM MDT until March 16 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches

with locally higher totals. Winds gusting 35 to 45 mph could lead

to blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Bear River Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.