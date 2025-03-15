Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 1:25PM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches

with locally higher totals. Winds gusting 35 to 45 mph could lead

to blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Wood River Foothills and Big Hole Mountains.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.