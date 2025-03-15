Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 4:02AM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches
with locally higher totals. Winds gusting 35 to 45 mph could lead
to blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Wood River Foothills and Big Hole Mountains.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

