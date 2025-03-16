Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 16 at 2:04AM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 2:04 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys, Lost River Range, and Lost
River Valley.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
There could be some blowing snow especially for higher elevations.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

