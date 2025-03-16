Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 2:27AM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 12 inches with 12 to 20 inches above 7,000 feet. Winds
gusting 40 to 50 mph will lead to blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road
conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.