Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 2:27AM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 12 inches with 12 to 20 inches above 7,000 feet. Winds

gusting 40 to 50 mph will lead to blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road

conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.