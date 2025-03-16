Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 2:27AM MDT until March 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 9:48 AM
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 8 to 12 inches with one to two feet above 7,000 feet. Winds
gusting 40 to 50 mph will lead to blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

