Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 7:46PM MDT until March 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 10

inches, mainly above Ketchum. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph on

upper slopes and ridges.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches and create low visibilities from blowing and

drifting snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.