Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 1:11PM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and wind. Additional snow accumulations up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Wood River Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
create low visibilities due to blowing and drifting of snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.