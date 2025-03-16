Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 1:11PM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON MDT
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional
snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 55
mph.
For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations up to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Caribou Range and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this
evening.
For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to noon MDT
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage as well as
create very low visibilities from blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.