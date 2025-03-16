Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 1:11PM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON MDT

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional

snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 55

mph.

For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow

accumulations up to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Caribou Range and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this

evening.

For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to noon MDT

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage as well as

create very low visibilities from blowing and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.