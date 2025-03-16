Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 1:11PM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON MDT

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional

snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow

accumulations between 4 and 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this

evening.

For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to noon MDT

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches and create low visibilities from blowing

and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.