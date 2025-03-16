Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 1:11PM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 1:11 PM

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON MDT
TUESDAY…

* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional
snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 4 and 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this
evening.

For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to noon MDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches and create low visibilities from blowing
and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content