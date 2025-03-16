Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 1:11PM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON MDT
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional
snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.
For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 4 and 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains.
* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this
evening.
For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to noon MDT
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches and create low visibilities from blowing
and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.