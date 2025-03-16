Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 1:11PM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON MDT
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 8 PM MDT this evening.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to noon MDT
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.