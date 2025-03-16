Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 1:11PM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON MDT

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow

accumulations between 3 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 8 PM MDT this evening.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to noon MDT

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.