Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 1:11PM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to slick roads and
lower visibilities from blowing and drifting of snow. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.