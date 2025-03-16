Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 1:11PM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to slick roads and lower visibilities from blowing and drifting of snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

