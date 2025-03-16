Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 2:27AM MDT until March 16 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches

with locally higher totals. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph will lead

to blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Bear River Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility

due to blowing snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.