Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 2:27AM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph. Expect blowing and drifting of snow,
especially for Antelope Flats on HWY 26 and the Botts area on HWY
33.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Teton Valley, Caribou Range,
and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility
due to blowing snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.