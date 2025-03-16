Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 2:27AM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.

Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph. Expect blowing and drifting of snow,

especially for Antelope Flats on HWY 26 and the Botts area on HWY

33.

* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Teton Valley, Caribou Range,

and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility

due to blowing snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.