Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 7:46PM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 9 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range, and Southern
Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.