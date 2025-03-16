Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 7:46PM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, Winds gusting between 30 and

50 mph are likely throughout the night. This will create blowing

and drifting snow issues across roads. For the Winter Weather

Advisory, additional snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on Monday.

* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM MDT Monday. For

the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to noon MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road

conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.