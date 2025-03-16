Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 7:46PM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, Winds gusting between 30 and
50 mph are likely throughout the night. This will create blowing
and drifting snow issues across roads. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, additional snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on Monday.
* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM MDT Monday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road
conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.