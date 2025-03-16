Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 7:46PM MDT until March 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

March 17, 2025 3:36 AM
Published 7:46 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 to 4
inches near the passes with up to 10 inches on the ridges. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to noon MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

