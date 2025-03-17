Wind Advisory issued March 17 at 12:46PM MDT until March 18 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Blowing and drifting of snow is likely.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.